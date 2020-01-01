Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

Bomb Attack in Northern Syria Reportedly Kills 18, Injures 27

Sputnik News

13:33 16.11.2019(updated 15:36 16.11.2019)

Earlier this month, an explosion in Syria's Tal Abyad, near the Turkish border, claimed the lives of 14 people, including seven civilians.

18 civilians were killed and 27 people were injured in a car bomb attack on Saturday in the Syrian city of al-Bab, 30 kilometres south of the Turkish border, according to Anadolu agency.

The Turkish Defence Ministry earlier wrote on Twitter that 10 people were killed, while 15 people were wounded in the incident. According to the ministry, Kurdish militants are responsible for the attack.

​Earlier, a local source reported that thirteen civilians were killed and more than thirty people were injured in the incident.

Al-Bab is the largest city in the areas of northern Syria controlled by the Turkish Army and its allied forces, referred to as a safe zone by Ankara.

Last week, at least eight people were killed and more than 20 sustained injuries after a car explosion rocked the village of Suluk in the north of the Syrian Raqqa Governorate.

In October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a military operation in northeastern Syria to "clear the territory of terrorists," referring to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers terrorists.

Several weeks later, the operation came to a halt following lengthy negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Russian city of Sochi.

Under the agreement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards committed themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone, outside the area of the Turkish military's 'Operation Peace Spring.' Russia and Turkey have since begun joint patrols along the border.

© Sputnik