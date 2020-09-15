Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

Pakistan Air Force Aircraft Crashes in Punjab Province

06:54 GMT 15.09.2020

An accident involving a Pakistan Air Force jet on a training mission has occurred in Punjab province, according to local media reports. It is the fifth crash involving a PAF aircraft this year.

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft has crashed near Pindigheb, a town in Punjab province, during a routine training mission on Tuesday, the air force said in a statement. The initial reports are suggesting that it was a 6th Generation JF-17 fighter aircraft.

The statement confirmed there was no loss of life and the pilot ejected safely. The crash is the fifth such incident this year. The PAF said that a board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash.

In the earlier incidents, a PAF F-16 aircraft crash near Shakarparian in Islamabad in March resulted in the death of the pilot. In February, a PAF trainer aircraft crashed, the third in less than two months, during a routine training mission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district. In the same month, a PAF Mirage aircraft, which was also on a routine operational training mission, crashed near the Lahore-Multan Motorway. The first PAF aircraft to crash this year in January while on a training mission near Mianwali.

