Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

Iran: Measures to normalize ties with Zionist Regime strategic mistake

Tehran, Sept 15, IRNA -- Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei on Tuesday said that any step taken to formally normalize relations with the Zionist Regime is regarded as a strategic mistake.

In reaction to the attempts of some Arab states to normalize relations with the child-killing regime of Israel, Rabiei added that Iran warns against any insecurity created by the Zionist regime in the Persian Gulf.

The responsibility for all the consequences of the action falls on the Bahraini government and any government that has compromised, he underlined.

Iran considers the Zionist regime's interference in the region as a threat, Rabiei said, adding that the states taking steps in the path must take full responsibility for the consequences.

The oppressed people of Palestine and Muslims who have lived with the Palestinian cause will not admit any normalization of relations, he underscored.

The Government Spokesman reiterated that this is a fundamental mistake made under the US pressure and not for the benefit of the people residing in the region, but in favor of the campaign of US President Donald Trump.

