Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Confers "Paektusan" Commemorative Pistols on Leading Commanding Officers of DPRK Armed Forces

Korean Central News Agency of DPRK

Pyongyang, July 27 (KCNA) -- Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme Commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, conferred "Paektusan" commemorative pistols on leading commanding officers of the armed forces of the DPRK on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Korean people's victory in the great Fatherland Liberation War.

A grand conferring ceremony took place at the building of the headquarters of the Party Central Committee on Sunday afternoon.

The Supreme Leader came to the venue of the ceremony.

All the participants made a salute of best wishes to the Supreme Leader who is opening up the great heyday of building the revolutionary army of the Party with his gifted military wisdom, outstanding military idea, superb strategy and refined commanding art.

Present at the ceremony were KPA Vice Marshal Pak Jong Chon, who is chief of the KPA General Staff, commanding officers of the services and corps levels units of the KPA, director of the Defence Department of the KPA, minister of State Security, minister of Public Security, chief of the Guard Command, director of the Guard Department, chief of the Guard Section, director of the Guard Department of the State Affairs Commission and other leading commanding officers of the armed forces at all levels and members of the executive committee of the KPA Committee of the WPK.

Cadres of the WPK Central Committee were also present there.

At the ceremony, the Supreme Leader said that he would confer the "Paektusan" pistol, newly developed and produced by the workers of the munitions field of the country, to the leading commanding officers of the armed forces of the DPRK in commemoration of the great V-day. He continued that this is an expression of the great trust and expectation of the Party in the commanding officers of the new generation who would carry to completion the revolutionary cause of Juche by firmly holding the weapons of the revolution.

He stressed the need for the commanding officers of the armed forces of the DPRK to prepare themselves to be genuine army revolutionaries with intense and truthful loyalty to the glorious Party and the state, to be those strong in ideology and faith armed with the monolithic ideology of our Party and the transparent revolutionary spirit and to be competent military activists proficient in the military ideology, theory and tactics of Juche.

He directly conferred on the leading officers the significant commemorative pistols bearing his august name in token of his trust, convincing that they would remain intensely loyal to their missions before the Party, the revolution, the country and the people and keep to the path of the arduous revolution following the Party for the final victory of the revolutionary cause of Juche.

The commanding officers who were honored to receive the commemorative pistols directly from the Supreme Leader chanted in unison their pledge of loyalty to Kim Jong Un and the WPK Central Committee, holding close to them the weapons of the revolution with which they would share their destiny in the stern road of decisive battles.

They made solemn pledges, looking up to the Party flag, to hold close to their hearts the commemorative pistols conferred upon them by the Supreme Leader until their death and trust and follow the Marshal only and fulfill their sacred missions of defending the leader, the country and the people despite whatever changes in the world just as those fighters who went through the great anti-Japanese war and anti-U.S. war with the weapons of the revolution conferred on them by President Kim Il Sung and the commanding officers in the Songun era who stood firm guard over the forefront of defending socialism by holding the pistols conferred upon them by Chairman Kim Jong Il as the pillars of their faith and will.

The Supreme Leader had a significant commemorative photo taken with the commanding officers who received the commemorative pistols.

The participants held high the pistols and made firm pledges to fight for Kim Jong Un at the cost of their lives. They made a solemn oath to cherish the Party's trust and expectation all the time, direct all their efforts into turning the entire army into the elite forces and uphold the great cause of our Party with full military preparedness. -0-

(2020.07.27)

