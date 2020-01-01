US Imposes Sanctions on Cuban Interior Minister in Connection With Venezuela - Pompeo

02:04 17.11.2019(updated 02:15 17.11.2019)

Washinton has repeatedly put pressure on Havana for what it sees as ''repression of the Cuban people'', as well as its support for ''the corrupt former Maduro regime in Venezuela''.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Cuban Interior Minister Julio Cesar Gandarilla Bermejo for being allegedly responsible for human rights violations in Venezuela, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Saturday.

Gandarilla's two children were also included in the sanctions list.

"The law also requires the Secretary of State to publicly or privately designate such officials and their immediate family members. In addition to the public designation of Julio Cesar Gandarilla Bermejo, the Department is also publicly designating his children, Julio Cesar Gandarilla Sarmiento and Alejandro Gandarilla Sarmiento", the official statement said.

Earlier on Friday, the US expanded sanctions to five hotels owned by the Cuban military as part of the ongoing economic blockade against the country.

