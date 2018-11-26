Ukrainian Provocations in Kerch Strait Executed on Direct Orders from Kiev - FSB

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Provocations carried out by the Ukrainian navy in the Kerch Strait area were coordinated by two officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) who were aboard the ships involved in the incident, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday.

"The coordination of the provocation was carried out by two SBU officers, who were on board of Ukrainian ships," the FSB said a statement.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian warships entered the territorial waters of Russia on direct orders by the Kiev authorities.

The FSB also stressed that the Ukrainian warships invaded the territorial waters of Russia, which were established before Crimea's reunification with Russia.

The statement comes a day after three ships of the Ukrainian Navy crossed the Russian maritime border, temporarily entering a closed area of Russian territorial waters in violation of Articles 19 and 21 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The vessels did not react to orders of the border guards and were detained by the FSB Border Service.

