Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

Turkey blasts Trump for turning blind eye' to Saudi murder of Khashoggi

IRNA - Islamic Republic News Agency

Tehran, Nov 23, IRNA -- Turkish foreign minister lashed out at US President Donald Trump for turning a "blind eye" to the Saudi murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and blamed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the mishap.

"In one sense, Trump is saying 'I will turn a blind eye' no matter what happens," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with CNN Turk broadcaster on Friday, Almanar reported.

Cavusoglu slammed Trump's continued support for Saudi Arabia, including billions of dollars worth of US weapons contracts. "This is not the right approach. Money doesn't mean everything," he said.

The Turkish foreign minister's comments came after Trump stated that the murder of Khashoggi would not affect Washington's ties with Riyadh despite the fact that the murder had been ordered at highest levels of the Saudi government.

Trump on Tuesday glossed over the Central Intelligence Agency's reported conclusion that the crown prince had authorized the killing.

"Maybe he did and maybe he didn't!" Trump said, implying bin Salman's culpability in Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi mission in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

8072**2050

NEWS LETTER Join the GlobalSecurity.org mailing list Enter Your Email Address





