Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

Joint Saudi-US Exercise "Prevention Shield 3" Continues

Saudi Press Agency

Sunday 1443/6/20 - 2022/01/23

Dammam, January 23, 2022, SPA -- The Saudi Armed Forces and the friendly US forces, with the participation of several government agencies, continue the "Prevention Shield 3" exercise, which started several days ago as part of the joint exercise plan between the two friendly countries with the aim of training and planning for crisis management resulting from weapons of mass destruction.

Official Spokesman of the exercise Colonel Badr bin Saad Al-Theban said that the first phase of the exercise was successfully carried out.

He added that the second phase of the exercise started today with the implementation of a number of tasks and practical assumptions.

Colonel Al-Theban expressed his thanks to all the participants in the exercise from the friendly US forces, branches of the armed forces, the Ministry of Health, the Civil Defense and the Saudi Red Crescent for their efforts to make the exercise a success.

--SPA

20:37 LOCAL TIME 17:37 GMT

0031

