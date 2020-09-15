Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

Joe Biden: I will return US to Iran nuclear deal

Iran Press TV

Tuesday, 15 September 2020 2:21 PM

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says if elected he will return the United States to the Iran nuclear deal as a starting point for follow-on negotiations.

Biden said in a recent article for CNN's website that the US will rejoin the 2015 deal if Iran returns to what he called "strict compliance" with the nuclear accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"I will offer Tehran a credible path back to diplomacy. If Iran returns to strict compliance with the nuclear deal, the United States would rejoin the agreement as a starting point for follow-on negotiations. With our allies, we will work to strengthen and extend the nuclear deal's provisions, while also addressing other issues of concern," he wrote.

"I will also take steps to make sure US sanctions do not hinder Iran's fight against Covid-19. And on day one, I will repeal Trump's disgraceful travel ban targeting a number of Muslim-majority countries, among others," he added.

Biden's Republican rival, President Donald Trump, withdrew the US from the Iran deal over two years ago. Trump said it was a bad deal that needs to be re-negotiated.

Iran has time and again said it will not renegotiate the existing accord or make a new one with the US as long as sanctions remain in place.

Since scrapping the JCPOA in May 2018, the Trump administration has unleashed its "toughest ever" sanctions to bring Iran's economy to its knees, but it keeps humming and is getting back on its feet.

President Hassan Rouhani has condemned US sanctions which have obstructed Iran's access to medicines amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying the White House knows nothing about humanity.

Speaking during a meeting of the national task force for fighting the coronavirus on Saturday, Rouhani slammed Washington for blocking a request by the Iranian government for a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to combat the deadly outbreak.

Iran has been contending with the deadliest pandemic the world has seen in many decades amid US sanctions, which have seriously hampered efforts to contain the outbreak.

More than 407,000 Iranians have been infected with Covid-19 in Iran. More than 23,453 have died, while 350,000 have recovered.