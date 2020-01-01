Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

AEOI reveals reason behind preventing IAEA inspector to enter Natanz Complex

Tehran, Nov 6, IRNA -- The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced that the IAEA inspector was prevented from entering Natanz Enrichment Complex due to concerns over carrying suspicious materials.

According to AEOI, all the stuff carried by the IAEA inspectors are controlled when entering any of the nuclear sites.

When the IAEA inspector who was a woman was being controlled, the equipment control section showed warning sign and she was not permitted to enter the site.

In its report the AEOI urged the IAEA to maintain cooperation in investigating this issue and it has also accepted Iran's request.

As a result, the IAEA inspector left its mission unfinished and returned to Vienna.

The investigation is still underway and Iran's Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency is to present a report to the Board of Governors tomorrow, the AEOI added.

