Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

Spokesperson for DPRK Foreign Ministry Brands Country Reports on Terrorism as Grave Politically-Motivated Provocation

Korean Central News Agency of DPRK

Date: 05/11/2019

Pyongyang, November 5 (KCNA) -- A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea gave the following answer to a question put by KCNA on November 5 with regard to the fact that shortly ago, the U.S. Department of State found fault with the DPRK in the "country reports on terrorism for 2018":

The U.S. Department of State took issue with the DPRK again in the "country reports on terrorism for 2018" issued on November 1.

This proves once again that the U.S. preoccupied with inveterate repugnancy toward the DPRK is invariably seeking its hostile policy towards the latter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK condemns and fully rejects the reports as a grave politically-motivated provocation against the DPRK as they are full of all sorts of falsity and fabrication.

It is the consistent stand of the DPRK to oppose all forms of terrorism and any support for it.

It is unreasonable that the U.S., hotbed and ringleader of terrorism, is styling itself a "judge of terrorism." It is also just like a guilty party filing the suit first.

The U.S. persistently tries to brand the DPRK as a "state sponsor of terrorism" at a sensitive time when the DPRK- U.S. dialogue is at a stalemate. This is an insult to and perfidy against the DPRK, dialogue partner.

The channel of the dialogue between the DPRK and the U.S. is more and more narrowing due to such attitude and stand of the U.S. -0-

NEWS LETTER Join the GlobalSecurity.org mailing list Enter Your Email Address





