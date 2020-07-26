Iran rejects US' untrue remarks on Tehran's position in Afghan peace talks

ISNA - Iranian Students' News Agency

Sun / 26 July 2020 / 12:43

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran's embassy in Kabul in a statement rejected the untrue and fallacious remarks made by the US's special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Iran's position in Afghan peace talks, stressing Iran supports peace talks based on Afghan ownership and leadership.

"Following the erroneous statements of a US official regarding the views and actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Afghan peace process, the Iranian Embassy in Kabul reaffirmed Iran's support for peace and stability in Afghanistan, reiterating Iran's firm position on the need to establish peace based on the results of Afghan-led peace talks," according to the statement.

It advised US officials to carefully study these positions before commenting on the views of Iranian officials on regional and Afghan issues.

Khalilzad earlier claimed that Iran didn't fully support efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan.

