IDF Carries Out Fresh Strikes on Gaza After Rocket Fire

Sputnik News

07:03 16.11.2019(updated 07:34 16.11.2019)

The clashes between the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Palestinian militants started earlier this week after a rocket strike from Gaza resulted in a series of airstrikes by the IDF.

Israel has stated that it is carrying out new strikes against Gaza following the intercept by the IDF of several rockets fired from the enclave.

"We are currently striking Hamas terror targets in Gaza", the military tweeted.

Tensions rose after the elimination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a top commander from the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, by Israel. According to the IDF, over 450 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported at least 34 dead and many more injured following the air raids, urging the UN to stop the IDF from carrying out airstrikes.

A ceasefire was allegedly reached on Thursday, but Israel reported a new round of rocket fire from Gaza just hours later.

