UK government welcomes new Yemen peace agreement

The Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council have signed an agreement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

5 November 2019

An FCO spokesperson said:

"The UK welcomes the signing of the Riyadh Agreement between the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council."

"Recognising the difficult political, humanitarian and security situation in the South of Yemen, we applaud the efforts of Saudi Arabia in seeking to re-establish security and stability in the region."

"We fully support the Saudi-mediated Riyadh Agreement as a positive and important step towards a comprehensive political solution for Yemen."

