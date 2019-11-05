An official source at Foreign Ministry welcomes Riyadh agreement between Yemeni government and Southern Transitional Council

Tuesday 1441/3/8 - 2019/11/05

Riyadh, November 05, 2019, SPA -- An official source at the Foreign Ministry welcomed the Riyadh Agreement, which was signed today under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, between the legitimate Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council, in the capital Riyadh.

The source appreciated the keenness of the Yemeni parties to uphold the interest of Yemen and achieve the aspirations of its brotherly people in restoring security and stability.

The source concluded by affirming that the Kingdom will continue all efforts to support the brotherly Republic of Yemen in order to achieve its security, stability and prosperity.

