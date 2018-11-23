Explosion Rocks Mosque in Afghanistan: 27 Dead, 79 Wounded - Reports

13:17 23.11.2018(updated 19:36 23.11.2018)

The explosion took place during Friday prayers in a mosque in the province of Khost in eastern Afghanistan. The victims are members of the Afghan National Army.

The number of soldiers killed in a blast that ripped through an army mosque on Friday in Afghanistan's Khost province has climbed to 27, the Pajhwok news agency reported, adding that at least 79 were injured. The incident occurred in Mandozai district of the province.

Earlier, a local governor stated that at least 12 Afghan servicemen were killed and 33 others were injured in an explosion that rocked an army mosque in southeastern Khost province on Friday.

Shortly after the attack, Captain Abdullah, an army spokesman in Khost, specified that the explosion was a suicide bombing which left at least 10 dead and 15 wounded.

As he revealed, the victims were soldiers from the 2nd Regiment of the Afghan National Army, which were participating in Friday prayers when the attack occurred, at around 1:30 p.m. of local time.

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the suspected suicide bombing and ordered an investigation into the attack.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility; however, Daesh* has carried out similar attacks in the past.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

