Germany's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Rise by 12,257 to 2,134,936

Saudi Press Agency

Sunday 1442/6/11 - 2021/01/24

Berlin, January 24, 2021, SPA -- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,257 to 2,134,936, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday, according to Reuters.

The reported death toll rose by 349 to 51,870, the tally showed.

