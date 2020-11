Homeland Security

Xinjiang reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

People's Daily Online

(Xinhua) 14:40, July 26, 2020

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 22 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the regional health commission said Sunday.

The 22 confirmed patients were all in the regional capital Urumqi, according to the commission.

The region also registered 38 new asymptomatic cases, all in Urumqi, on Saturday.

By Saturday, Xinjiang had 137 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 147 asymptomatic cases, and 7,184 people were still under medical observation.

