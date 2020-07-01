Homeland Security

India records highest ever more than 4.2 lakh COVID tests in a single day

India PIB

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Nearly 1.6 cr samples tested so far

Sharp decline in Case Fatality Rate to 2.35%

Posted On: 25 JUL 2020 2:25PM by PIB Delhi

For the first time, a record number of more than 4,20,000 COVID tests have been conducted in a single day. This elevated number comes on the heels of 3,50,000 tests having been done very day consistently over the last one week. With 4,20,898 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the Tests Per Million (TPM) has further increased to 11,485 and cumulative testing to 1,58,49,068. Both continue to maintain the upward trend.

A strong factor contributing to this achievement is the persistent increase in the number of labs from merely one in January 2020 to 1301 today, inclusive of 902 government labs and 399 in the private sector. Revised facilitative guidelines of testing by ICMR and all-round efforts by the governments have also aided in widespread testing.

The Union Government has advised all State/UT governments to keep up the strategy of "Test, Track and Treat" with aggressive testing which may lead to higher number of daily positive cases initially but would eventually achieve a decline as has been demonstrated after Union Government's targeted efforts in the NCT of Delhi.

With effective and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate continues on its downward trend which means that the collective efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments have resulted to keep a check on the mortality due to COVID-19. It has significantly dipped to 2.35% today. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

32,223 COVID patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of recovered cases has reached 8,49,431 today. The recovery rate has achieved another high of 63.54%. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has further increased to 3,93,360.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to technicalquery.covid19@gov.in and other queries on ncov2019@gov.in and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf.

****

MV/SG

(Release ID: 1641158)

NEWS LETTER Join the GlobalSecurity.org mailing list Enter Your Email Address





