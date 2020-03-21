Homeland Security

Beijing reports 14 imported COVID-19 cases

People's Daily Online

(Xinhua) 10:49, March 21, 2020

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 14 newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from other countries Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

That brings the total number of imported cases in Beijing to 84 by the end of Friday.

Seven of the new cases reported Friday are from Britain, with the others from the United States, Spain, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

There were no new reports of indigenously transmitted COVID-19 cases in Beijing on Friday.

As of the end of Friday, Beijing had reported a total of 499 confirmed cases. Of them, 392 had been discharged from hospital after recovery. Eight people died of the disease, according to the commission.