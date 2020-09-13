Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

China lodges solemn representations with U.S. for its report on Chinese military

PLA Daily

Source: CGTN.COM

Editor: Huang Panyue

2020-09-13 15:22:46

A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Sunday expressed China's strong dissatisfaction with a report released by the U.S. Department of Defense on September 1, stating that it misinterpreted China's national defense policy.

The U.S. Department of Defense's 2020 China Military Power Report published on September 1 has twisted China's defense policies and military strategies, said the ministry spokesperson Wu Qian.

"The Chinese side expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the report and lodged solemn representations to the United States," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson rejected the groundless accusation from the U.S. on China's military modernization, defense expenditure, nuclear policy and Taiwan-related issues, saying the report aims to hype up the so-called "Chinese military threat" and misinterpreted China's national defense policy and military strategies.

"It is another example of U.S. defaming China's national defense and military modernization," noted Wu.

Wu said the U.S. has long been recognized as the troublemaker and violator of world peace and order, citing Iraq, Syria and Libya as examples and pointing out U.S. military operations has resulted in over 800,000 casualties and millions internally displaced.

He said the U.S. should review its own behavior and contribute to the sound development of the bilateral relations.

Reiterating China's firm stance on the one-China principle, Wu attributed the tensions in the Taiwan Strait to the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) refusal of national reunification and what he called foreign interference in Taiwan affairs.

"'Taiwan Independence' is a dead end," said Wu, warning the People's Liberation Army (PLA) will take all necessary measures to defeat any plots that attempt to separate Taiwan from China and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The PLA, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has always borne in mind its fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, Wu stressed, adding the PLA's commitment is recognized by the people through great contributions and sacrifice in tackling major natural disasters and protecting people's safety and property.

The spokesperson continued by dismissing the so-called China Threat Theory, reiterating that China stays committed to peaceful development and defensive military strategies.

"China's military development purely aims to defend its national sovereignty."

According to Wu, who addressed the Chinese military as a staunch force for world peace, going global for the Chinese military brings the world safety rather than threats. It will provide opportunities rather than challenges, Wu assured.

He referred to the international military cooperation China proposed in the period of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, during which the Chinese military actively participated in international communication and exchanges.

We viewed the efforts as proof of the Chinese military shouldering its international responsibilities with concrete actions.

The Chinese military will stay committed to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the vision of a community with shared future for mankind, Wu pledged, adding the Chinese military will always be a defender of and contributor to world peace and development.