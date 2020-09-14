US to Deploy 150 Fifth Generation F-35, F-22 Combat Aircraft in Arctic, Senator Dan Sullivan Says

Sputnik News

23:11 GMT 14.09.2020

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Air Force will soon be deploying its greatest concentration of fifth-generation, supersonic and stealth combat fighters in the world in the Arctic based in Alaska, US Senator Dan Sullivan, who represents the state, told a Woodrow Wilson Centre Polar Institute podcast.

The senator pointed out that the force would be composed of both F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and F-22 Raptors.

Sullivan also said the development of Nome in Alaska as the first US deep seaport within the Arctic Circle would serve as a message to great power rivals such as Russia and China that the United States was seriously committed to projecting military power and protecting its interests in the Arctic Ocean.

