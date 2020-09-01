September 11, 2020

Intersessional Meeting of the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey joined their Indian counterparts today for a virtual Intersessional Meeting of the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The two sides welcomed the opportunity to discuss the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, noting increased closeness and cooperation across multiple areas of the bilateral relationship.

The United States underscored the importance of India's status as a Major Defense Partner, growing military-to-military cooperation, and other defense priorities. The two sides discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues, including combating COVID-19, counterterrorism, India's membership on the UN Security Council, support for good governance and sustainable development in the Indo-Pacific region, and efforts to counteract recent destabilizing actions in South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region. Both sides agreed to further strengthen consultation through United States-India-Australia-Japan Quadrilateral consultations.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Thompson and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Helvey pledged to continue working with their Indian counterparts to advance the U.S.-India partnership for the benefit of both countries, the region, and the world. They looked forward to preparing for the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year.

