Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

China should not underestimate Taiwan's will to defend itself: Tsai

09/11/2020 09:04 PM

Taipei, Sept. 11 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday warned China not to underestimate Taiwan's will to defend itself and the determination of the Taiwanese people to safeguard their free and democratic way of life.

In a Facebook post, Tsai also condemned Beijing for disrupting regional peace by further ratcheting up tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

She made the comments after the People's Liberation Army aircraft made multiple intrusions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday and Thursday.

Responding to the PLA threat, Tsai also tweeted Friday that the country's "men and women in uniform are committed to protecting Taiwan."

"When it comes to our sovereign territory, we will not give an inch. When it comes to democratic freedoms, we will stand firm," she said.

During a tour of the Air Force's air defense and artillery command earlier Friday, Tsai asked that military personnel remain vigilant in the wake of frequent incursions by China's military into the nation's ADIZ.

On Thursday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense slammed Beijing for its "increasingly provocative" actions after multiple incursions by Chinese Air Force planes and Navy vessels to within 90 nautical miles (166 kilometers) of Taiwan over the past two days.

The ministry described the PLA maneuvers as endangering international aviation safety, and it urged Chinese authorities to exercise restraint and not be a "troublemaker" in the region.

(By Hsieh Chia-chen, Wen Kuei-hsiang and Ko Lin)

