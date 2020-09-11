Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

Syrian air defense units intercept, destroy Israeli missiles over Aleppo

Iran Press TV

Friday, 11 September 2020 5:26 AM

Syrian air defenses have thwarted another Israeli act of aggression against the war-ravaged Arab country, and shot down a number of "hostile" missiles in the skies over the strategic northwestern province of Aleppo.

Syria's state-run television, citing a military statement, reported that Israeli aircraft fired several missiles at areas in the vicinity of Aleppo at 1:30 a.m. local time on Friday (2230 GMT Thursday), but most of the projectiles were intercepted and destroyed before hitting any of their targets.

The statement said that the attack targeted al-Safirah town, located 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) east of Aleppo city.

Late on September 2, Syrian air defense systems engaged hostile targets near the Tiyas Military Airbase, also known as the T-4 Airbase, in the country's central province of Homs.

Syria's official news agency SANA reported that Israeli warplanes fired missiles from the direction of al-Tanf region in southeastern Syria.

The report, quoting an unnamed Syrian military source, added that most of the missiles were shot down and the rest caused only material damage.

The development came only two days after two Syrian soldiers lost their lives and seven others sustained injuries in an Israeli missile attack against military sites in southern Damascus.

The assault was reported to have been launched from the occupied Golan Heights.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about the attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government's increasing success in confronting terrorism.

Israel has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.