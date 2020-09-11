Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

US Strategic Bombers B-52h Simulated Strikes Against Russia in August, Military Says

11:16 GMT 11.09.2020

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US strategic bombers B-52H held drills in late August, during which they simulated strikes against Russia by cruise missiles from Estonia and Canada, Col. Gen. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin said Friday.

The Russian military consider the drills held with strategic bombers close to the Russian border to be of "unfriendly and provocative character."

According to the commander, US planes made several attempts to get closer to the Russian border, but were blocked by Russian fighters.

