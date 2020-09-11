Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

Russian Su-27 Plane Scrambled to Intercept US Planes Over Black Sea

14:21 GMT 11.09.2020

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Su-27 plane intercepted two US planes over the Black Sea, the Russian national defence control centre said Friday.

The two planes over the Black sea were identified as Boeing RC-135 and Boeing P-8 Poseidon.

Earlier in the day, the Russian military reported intercepting a Norwegian spy plane over the Barents Sea.

The day before, Russian fighter MiG-29 was scrambled to intercept two Royal Norwegian Air Force planes over the Barents Sea.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as the Falcon-20 electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft and the Orion R-3C base patrol aircraft of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

The Norwegian aircraft were not allowed to violate the Russian state border, it added.

