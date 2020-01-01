Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

IRGC destroys headquarters of counter-revolutionary groups in Iraqi Kurdistan

IRNA - Islamic Republic News Agency

Orumieh, Sept 13, IRNA -- Deputy commander of operations of Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shuhada (AS) Headquarters said that in response to the counter-revolutionary evil acts, the fighters of this camp have targeted the headquarters of the opposition groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region in artillery, missile and UAV operations in recent days.

Brigadier General Esmaeil Khalilzadeh told reporters on Monday that with the complete destruction of terrorist groups in the northwestern borders, the Americans have been disappointed in recent years, and for the same reason, since last year, the agents of the arrogant powers have put creating insecurity on the borders of Iran on their agenda.

In the operations of the last few days, the counter-revolutionary headquarters were completely destroyed, and in addition, a number of terrorist groups that were stationed on the border between Turkey and Iran with the aim of creating insecurity were also targeted, he said.

In this operation, the counter-revolutionary miscreants suffered significant casualties and a large amount of equipment, including explosives, was discovered from their headquarters.

The IRGC's recent operation was in response to the counter-revolutionary evil acts of a terrorist attack in Kurdistan province, Khalilzadeh said, noting, "The enemies must know that our redline is the security of the country and the people of Iran."

