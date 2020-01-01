Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

AEOI chief: Iran fully implements fourth step of JCPOA commitments' reduction

IRNA - Islamic Republic News Agency

Tehran, Sept 13, IRNA -- Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi announced on Sunday that the fourth step of reducing Iran's commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has been completely accomplished.

"The policies of the fourth step of reduction JCPOA commitments have been fully implemented and we have activated a Fordo wing," Salehi said while reacting to statements by some lawmakers that Iran has not implemented the reduction of its JCPOA commitments in Fordo nuclear site.

"As per policies of reduction of JCPOA commitments, a sum of 1,044 centrifuges are engaging in enrichment process in Fordo and as executor of these policies were completely fulfilling our duties," he added.

Salehi pointed out that "we had made commitments in the JCPOA that these 1,044 centrifuge devices would not operate, but according to reducing the JCPOA commitments we do the enrichment as needed and we will also pile up the enriched material".

He underlined that Iran is engaged in a political challenge with the global arrogance and this is a fact, and said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has been engaged in this challenge since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the challenge gradually turned into a nuclear issue, but we managed to eventually isolate the US in this challenge and this is a very valuable achievement for the Islamic Republic of Iran."

