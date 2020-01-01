Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

DPRK Advancing by Dint of Army-Civilian Unity

Korean Central News Agency of DPRK

Pyongyang, September 11 (KCNA) -- Recently, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un entrusted the reconstruction of the Komdok area damaged by Typhoon No. 9 to the People's Army once again.

On his orders, servicepersons and civilians of the DPRK have turned out in the campaign to heal the damage from flood and typhoons, holding high the banner of their single-minded unity, a great tradition.

The army-civilian unity is a mainstay for revolution and the root of the Korean society. This tradition was provided in the period of the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle and the DPRK has advanced victoriously with its might.

In the period of the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle, President Kim Il Sung said that as fish cannot live without water, so guerrillas cannot live without the people. With his teaching kept in mind, the members of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army deemed it their noble duty to take care of people and help them and even dedicated their lives for people. So, the people reposed deep trust in the guerrillas and aided them with all sincerity.

Such precious tradition of army-civilian unity was displayed during the Fatherland Liberation War in the 1950s, following the period of building a new country. By dint of army-civilian unity, the DPRK won a great victory in the war.

The might of this unity was further displayed in the postwar reconstruction and socialist construction. The DPRK had worked world-shaking miracles and achieved brilliant successes with the might of unity.

In the course, the army-civilian unity was established as a social custom and many monumental edifices named after "army-people" and famous songs like "Arirang of Army-People Unity" came into being.

Today, under the guidance of the Supreme Leader, the People's Army is doing many more good things for the people as defender of their destiny and creator of their happiness, while the latter is opening a fresh broad avenue in socialist construction, following the former's mental world and fighting traits. -0-

