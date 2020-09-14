Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

Chinese military launches campaign on cybersecurity
PLA Daily
Source: Xinhuanet
Editor: Huang Panyue
2020-09-14 22:01:59
BEIJING -- The Chinese military on Monday kicked off its maiden campaign aimed at raising awareness on cybersecurity.
The campaign, slated to last until Sunday, highlighted the need to gain cutting-edge knowledge of network technology development, as well as learn theories and basic skills related to network security.
It also urged a profound understanding of risks and challenges in the field.
Combining online and offline activities, the campaign aims at creating a favorable cyberspace environment for strengthening and revitalizing the armed forces, as well as advancing military preparedness.
