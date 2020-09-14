Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

China, EU should pursue healthy partnership growth, Xi says

PLA Daily

Source: China Daily

Editor: Huang Panyue

2020-09-14 21:56:10

China and the European Union should unwaveringly pursue the healthy and steady growth of their comprehensive strategic partnership and uphold openness, cooperation and multilateralism, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks when he co-hosting a China-Germany-EU leaders' meeting Monday evening in Beijing via video link with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated profound changes unseen in a century, and humanity is standing at new crossroads, Xi said.

He also highlighted the importance of peaceful coexistence and adhering to dialogue and consultation between China and the EU.