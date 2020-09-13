Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

Siemens says it respects China's sovereignty after CEO's remark over HK drew anger

Global Times

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/13 13:55:29

German industrial conglomerate Siemens stated that it always respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it will continue to uphold the "one country, two systems" principle.

The statement followed remarks by the company's CEO Joe Kaeser over Hong Kong, which sparked anger among some Chinese netizens.

"Siemens respects China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We believe the 'one country, two systems' principle is the right way for Hong Kong's development," the company said in a statement in response to the Global Times' inquiry on Saturday.

Siemens was confident that China is capable of maintaining peace and prosperity in Hong Kong, the statement read.

The statement came after recent comments by Kaeser regarding Hong Kong, which drew praise from what seemed to be Hong Kong secessionist forces, but fury from Chinese mainland netizens.

According to a September 9 report by Die Welt, a German newspaper, Kaeser said that as long as Beijing adheres to the "one country, two systems" agreement, German business can handle it, but he added that "it is unusual that this understanding has not been clearly confirmed by China for some time."

This comment was noticed by some Hong Kong secessionists, who went to Kaeser's Twitter account to express gratitude, while angering the mainland netizens on Chinese social media.

In the statement on Saturday, Siemens explained that Kaeser "voiced his concerns over complicated issues because the company cares for the development of China, whether it's Xinjiang, Hong Kong or anywhere else. Our commitment to China (market) remains unchanged."

In the 2019 financial year, Siemens reported sales of around 8.4 billion euros ($9.94 billion) in China, where it employs more than 35,000 people, according to media reports.

The German company said it will continue to spare no effort in helping Chinese customers and partners achieve resilient and sustainable development.