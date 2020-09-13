Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

China lodges representation over Pentagon report on China's military development

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/13 21:12:01

China has lodged stern representation to the US after the US Department of Defense released the 2020 report on China's military and security developments, another example of the US defaming China's national defense and military modernization, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said Sunday.

The Pentagon statement, released on September 2, recklessly distorts the relationship between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese military, misinterprets China's national defense policies and military strategies, hypes the "China military threat theory," voices false opinions on China's national defense and developments in military modernization, and groundlessly makes accusations against China on questions including those on defense expenditure, nuclear policy and Taiwan, said Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian in a statement.

It is a pure act of hegemony and provocation that the US has released similar reports over the past 20 years, and it has seriously damaged relations between the two countries and their militaries, Wu said.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is the people's army led by the CPC, and the Constitution of the People's Republic of China clearly states the most essential characteristic of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the CPC, Wu said, noting that the armed forces of China belong to the people, and the people's army will stick to the absolute leadership of the Party.

The PLA's mission has always been serving the people, as it has made huge sacrifices in realizing the nation's independence and the people's liberation, and made significant contributions in economic development, dealing with major natural disasters and safeguarding the people's lives and property, the spokesperson said.

Wu stressed that China upholds a path of peaceful development and firmly adheres to a national defense policy that is defensive in nature and military strategic guideline of active defense. China's military development is for the purpose of safeguarding national sovereignty and the needs of security and development interests, and it is not aimed at or threatening any country.

The Chinese military is bringing safety and opportunities to the world instead of threats and challenges, as it has conducted more and more peacekeeping, escort and disaster relief missions overseas, Wu said.

Wu said that there is only one China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of it. "If anyone dares to attempt to separate Taiwan from China, the PLA will take any measure necessary to resolutely defeat any plot and action that interferes in China's internal affairs and sabotages peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits."

Over the past 20 years, the US has illegally launched wars and military actions in countries including Iraq, Syria and Libya, causing over 800,000 deaths and tens of millions becoming homeless. Truths over many years have demonstrated that it is the US who is the cause of regional chaos, violator of international order, and destroyer of world peace, which is a general verdict of the international community, Wu said.

The US should reflect on itself instead of commenting on China's normal national defense and military development, according to Wu. "We ask the US to objectively and rationally view China's national defense and military development and stop making wrong comments and reports, so as to maintain the healthy development of relations of the two countries and militaries with actual deeds," he said.

