Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD)

China to dispatch troops for military drills in Russia

People's Daily Online

(Xinhua) 09:58, September 11, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military will send personnel to Russia's Astrakhan Region to participate in the Kavkaz-2020 strategic military drills scheduled for Sept. 21-26, China's Ministry of National Defense announced on Thursday.

The participating Chinese troops, mainly from the Western Theater Command, will carry wheeled equipment and light weapons. They are expected to be delivered by China's new transport aircraft, according to the ministry.

Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan and other countries will also take part in the drills.

At an important moment when the world is joining hands to fight the pandemic, China's participation in the drills aims to further develop the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, deepen practical cooperation in military training between the two militaries, and enhance the capacity of multinational forces to jointly respond to security threats and safeguard regional peace and stability, the ministry said in a statement.

The drills do not target any third party and are not related to any regional situations, it noted.