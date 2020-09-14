Homeland Security

Over 1,000 National Guardsmen to be Deployed to Oregon to Help Battle Wildfires

Sputnik News

21:54 GMT 14.09.2020

WASHINGTON, September 15 (Sputnik) - More than 1,000 National Guard troops will be deployed to Oregon to help the state fight ongoing wildfires, National Guard Adj. Gen. Mike Stencel said during a press conference.

"By the end of today, the National Guard is looking at having almost 700 soldiers and airmen mobilized for this effort and by the end of the week that number will be exceeding 1,000 Guard members," Stencel said on Monday.

Earlier, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said that she has asked US President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster in the state.

As of Monday, 34 wildfires have burned through more than 935,000 acres in Oregon.

Tens of thousands of people in California, Oregon and Washington have been forced to evacuate amid the wildfires. In Oregon, the death toll from the fires stands at ten.

© Sputnik