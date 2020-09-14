Homeland Security

Health Ministry: 1,060 New COVID-19 Recoveries, Active, Critical Cases Decreased, in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Press Agency

Monday 1442/1/26 - 2020/09/14

Riyadh, Sep 14, 2020, SPA -- The Ministry of Health announced in a statement here today that 607 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing the total number to 326,258 cases, including 18,023 active cases undergoing treatment.

Of these, there are 1,293 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

It added that 37 new deaths have been reported; putting the tally of fatalities, at 4,305.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,060 cases have recovered, raising recoveries' toll to 303,930.

On the other hand, 44,025 new laboratory tests were conducted, during the last 24-hour.

