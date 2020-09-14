Homeland Security

Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

People's Daily Online

(Xinhua) 15:38, September 14, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Meanwhile, 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

Three new imported suspected cases were reported, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Sunday, 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 2,645 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,500 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 145 remained hospitalized, with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,194, including the 145 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,415 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 6,527 close contacts were still under medical observation after 650 were discharged Sunday, according to the commission.

Also on Sunday, 39 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed one.

The commission said 378 asymptomatic cases, including 377 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Sunday, 4,957 confirmed cases including 100 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 498 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,630 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 475 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.