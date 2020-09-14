Homeland Security

On a steep rising curve, India's Recovery Rate touches 78%

There are 28 lakh more Recoveries than Active Cases

60% of Total Active Cases in 5 Most Affected States

Posted On: 14 SEP 2020 11:11AM

India's journey of a fast growing Recovery Rate has crossed a milestone today. On a continuous upward trajectory, the Recovery Rate has touched 78.00% reflecting the increasing number of high recoveries per day.

77,512 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases are 37,80,107. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is consistently increasing. This has touched nearly 28 lakh today (27,93,509).

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 9,86,598 as on date.

More than 60% of the Active Cases are concentrated in 5 States viz Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These States are also reporting 60% of the total recovered cases.

92,071 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Maharashtra continues to contribute a high number. In the last 24 hours it has reported more than 22,000 new cases. Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 9,800 new cases.

Nearly 60% of the total cases are being contributed by five States viz. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

1,136 deaths have been logged in the past 24 hours. Of the new deaths, nearly 53% are concentrated in three States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. These are followed by Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

More than 36% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra (416 deaths).

# Name of State / UT Active cases Confirmed cases Cumulative Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Cases Cumulative Deaths As on 14.09.2020 As on 14.09.2020 As on 13.09.2020 Change since yesterday As on 14.09.2020 As on 13.09.2020 Changes since yesterday As on 14.09.2020 As on 13.09.2020 Change since yesterday TOTAL CASES 986598 4846427 4754356 92071 3780107 3702595 77512 79722 78586 1136 1 Maharashtra 290716 1060308 1037765 22543 740061 728512 11549 29531 29115 416 2 Karnataka 99222 459445 449551 9894 352958 344556 8402 7265 7161 104 3 Andhra Pradesh 95072 567123 557587 9536 467139 457008 10131 4912 4846 66 4 Uttar Pradesh 68122 312036 305831 6205 239485 233527 5958 4429 4349 80 5 Tamil Nadu 47012 502759 497066 5693 447366 441649 5717 8381 8307 74 6 Odisha 31539 150807 146894 3913 118642 115279 3363 626 616 10 7 Chhattisgarh 31505 63991 61763 2228 31931 27978 3953 555 539 16 8 Telangana 30532 158513 157096 1417 127007 124528 2479 974 961 13 9 Kerala 30140 108278 105139 3139 77699 75844 1855 439 425 14 10 Delhi 28812 218304 214069 4235 184748 181295 3453 4744 4715 29 11 Assam 28161 141763 140471 1292 113133 110885 2248 469 453 16 12 West Bengal 23624 202708 199493 3215 175139 172085 3054 3945 3887 58 13 Madhya Pradesh 20487 88247 85966 2281 65998 64398 1600 1762 1728 34 14 Haryana 20079 93641 91115 2526 72587 70713 1874 975 956 19 15 Punjab 19787 79679 77057 2622 57536 55385 2151 2356 2288 68 16 J&K (UT) 17481 54096 52410 1686 35737 35285 452 878 864 14 17 Rajasthan 16654 102408 100705 1703 84518 82902 1616 1236 1221 15 18 Gujarat 16407 113500 112174 1326 93883 92678 1205 3210 3195 15 19 Jharkhand 14336 61474 60460 1014 46583 45074 1509 555 542 13 20 Bihar 14113 158285 156703 1582 143350 141499 1851 822 808 14 21 Uttarakhand 10519 31973 30336 1637 21040 20153 887 414 402 12 22 Tripura 7429 19165 18910 255 11536 11132 404 200 194 6 23 Goa 5173 24592 24185 407 19129 18576 553 290 286 4 24 Puducherry 4878 19833 19445 388 14570 14228 342 385 370 15 25 Himachal Pradesh 3364 9555 9229 326 6114 5962 152 77 73 4 26 Chandigarh 2728 7991 7542 449 5170 4864 306 93 92 1 27 Arunachal Pradesh 1732 6121 5975 146 4379 4253 126 10 10 0 28 Manipur 1638 7875 7731 144 6191 6102 89 46 45 1 29 Meghalaya 1623 3724 3615 109 2075 2020 55 26 25 1 30 Nagaland 1172 5083 5064 19 3901 3839 62 10 10 0 31 Ladakh (UT) 869 3345 3294 51 2436 2414 22 40 39 1 32 Mizoram 598 1428 1414 14 830 823 7 0 0 0 33 Sikkim 567 2086 2055 31 1505 1503 2 14 11 3 34 D&D & D&N 255 2745 2725 20 2488 2444 44 2 2 0 35 A&N Islands 252 3546 3521 25 3243 3202 41 51 51 0 36 Lakshdweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

