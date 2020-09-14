Homeland Security

India's COVID-19 4,846,427, death toll nearly 80,000

Global Times

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/14 13:26:31

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,846,427 and the death toll surged to 79,722, as 92,071 new cases and 1,136 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, revealed the latest data released by the health ministry on Monday.

Still there are 986,598 COVID-19 cases across the country, while 3,780,107 people were successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

A total of 57,239,428 samples tests had been done till Sunday out of which 978,500 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India has emerged as the worst hit country globally in terms of new COVID-19 cases discovered every day. Over the past one week the average number of daily infections has been over 90,000.

This average was around 24,000 two months ago, and 58,000 a month ago. India's new cases detected per day are more than double the daily average of the U.S. and Brazil, the other two worst affected countries.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic the Indian Parliament began its monsoon session on Monday, with strict arrangements in place for maintaining social distancing.

Timings of sittings of both the Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, have been changed and media persons' entry restricted too.