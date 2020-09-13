Homeland Security

U.S. Reports 40,432 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 807 Deaths

Sunday 1442/1/25 - 2020/09/13

Washington, September 13, 2020, SPA -- The United States of America reported today 40,423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 807 death cases.

According to statistics issued by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of confirmed cases in United States reached 6,467,481 and 193,195 deaths.

