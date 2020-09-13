Homeland Security

13 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

People's Daily Online

(Xinhua) 09:17, September 13, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission said Sunday that 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Saturday.

There were 151 patients still being treated, including one in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 80,399 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Saturday, the report said.

As of Saturday, a total of 85,184 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.