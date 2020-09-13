At Least 5 Killed in Attack on Afghanistan's Shinwari Checkpoint

Sputnik News

05:12 GMT 13.09.2020

KABUL (Sputnik) - At least five police officers were killed when the Taliban attacked the Shinwari checkpoint outside the city of Kunduz in Afghanistan, Hijratullah Akbari, a spokesman for the Kunduz police chief, said.

The attack occurred late on Saturday night. According to Akbari, three Afghan National Police and two local policemen were killed and four other law enforcement members were injured, while one tank was destroyed. He added that the Afghan forces have regained control of the checkpoint.

At the same time, one policeman was killed and three others were injured when a car bomb exploded at a security checkpoint in the Maiwand District in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar Province, a security source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the attack was carried out late on Saturday night, using a Mazda vehicle, which was identified by police in advance and exploded before reaching its main target.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the attacks.

The incident occurred as the militants and the government representatives are holding talks in Qatar, trying to reach an agreement on long-lasting peace after almost two decades of war.



