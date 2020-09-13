Turkey to Deploy Second Drilling Ship to Black Sea, Energy Minister Says

17:32 GMT 13.09.2020

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey will deploy another drilling ship, named Kanuni, to the Black Sea, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said on Sunday.

Kanuni will support another Turkish vessel, named Fatih, which in mid-August discovered gas deposits in the Black Sea of 320 billion cubic meters with an estimated value of $65 billion, the energy minister said.

"The countdown has begun. Our naval fleet, which is a symbol of our energy independence, will be bolstered with another vessel. The exploration vessel Kanuni, which is currently being prepared, will begin work in the Black Sea and will reinforce our vessel, Fatih", Donmez wrote on Twitter.

Turkish ships are also conducting seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, drawing the ire of the Greek and Cypriot governments, which have both accused Ankara of violating their territorial integrity.

On Sunday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara is determined to continue its exploration in the region despite the escalation in tensions with Greece and the European Union.



