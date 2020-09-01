September 11, 2020

Release

Readout of Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper's Phone Call With Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper spoke with Bangladesh Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hasina over the phone today on September 11, 2020. During the call, Secretary Esper commended the Prime Minister for Bangladesh's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent goodwill missions to its neighbors. The two leaders discussed their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that ensures the sovereignty of all nations, and specific bilateral defense priorities including maritime and regional security, global peacekeeping, and initiatives to modernize Bangladesh's military capabilities. Both leaders expressed their commitment to continue building closer bilateral defense relations in support of shared values and interests.

